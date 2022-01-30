These are my recommendations for widgets for the Home Screen of your iPhone

A personal selection with the widgets that I use daily on my iPhone.

It’s really rewarding and fun to change the look of the Home Screen on iPhone and iPad. Especially now, after Apple introduced customizable widgets in both iOS 14 and, shortly after, iPadOS 15 a couple of years ago.

And it is that now the iOS and iPadOS widgets allow you to considerably improve your productivity thanks to the fact that they can be customized to the point that they can change their format, size and position. In addition, app developers do the impossible to improve them more and more.

After a long time using my favorite widgets every day and playing a little with them and with their customization, in this article I am going to recommend a personal selection with the widgets for the iPhone Home Screen that I use the most. I hope you like them as much as I do!

15 visual firsts in iPadOS 15 that will court your vision of the operating system

How do you add iOS 15 widgets to the Home Screen?

Before starting with my personal widget recommendations, we are going to share a short tutorial on how to download, install and add iOS 15 widgets to the iPhone Home Screen for all those users who are not familiar with this functionality of the system. bitten apple logo company mobile operating It’s very easy, don’t worry!

one. Download the widget app you want to add to your iPhone from the App Store.

two. Then go to the Home Screen of your iPhone.

3. Swipe right to go to the iOS 15 widget panel page.

Four. The next thing you should do is click on the “Edit” button.

5. Then click on the “+” button in the upper left corner.

6. Find the widget you want to add and select it.

7. Slide your finger between the different options to choose the widget format you want.

8. Then click on the blue button “Add widget”.

9. Finally, keep your finger pressed on the widget in the iOS 15 widget panel and when it starts to vibrate, move it to the place you prefer on the Home screen of your iPhone.

Here are my favorite iOS 15 widgets!

In my personal experience, I like to use widgets that are visually flawless and extremely elegant, so I tend to opt for widgets based on native Apple applications. For this reason I don’t usually use widgets as personalized as those of Widgetsmith, but I understand that it is the type of widgets that sweep the App Store of iOS and iPadOS.

1.AppleTV+

The Apple TV+ widget shows you shows and movies you’ve started and gives you direct access to playback right where you left off.

It is a fantastic widget to follow just in the episode that you had pending of your favorite series. In addition, the Apple TV application not only shows you the audiovisual content of Apple TV + but also many other streaming platform applications such as Disney +, HBO Max, Starzplay and even Atresplayer, which was recently added.

2. time

Apple’s Weather app has received major functional and design changes with the arrival of iOS 15 and now with its Home Screen widget it’s even better.

The Weather widget indicates which city we are in, what the current temperature is, and what the weather is. In this case, for example, “Cloud predominance” appears and the minimum and maximum temperature of the day.

3.App Store

The App Store also has its own widget and it’s very interesting. As many of you know, the App Store offers a service of recommendations and articles on curiosities of applications and developers.

Well, its widget brings these stories directly to the iPhone Home Screen. The widget is available in various size formats and shows us the apps of the day, app picks, game lists and developer interviews. I have it inserted right next to the applications from Apple stores such as the iTunes Store, App Store or Music and the truth is that it looks great.

4. Google

Another of my favorite widgets to install on the Home Screen of my iPhone is the one from Google, and in my opinion – or rather according to how often I use it – it is one of the most productive in the App Store.

Google has made a very useful widget for iPhone. Its widget offers us quick access to Google search, a button for voice search, a button for image search via Google Lens and another button to perform a search in incognito mode. For me this widget for iPhone is a must-have.

If you download it, from now on opening Safari or any other browser to visit the Google website and carrying out a search will seem like a real waste of time.

5. Notes

Finally, I highly recommend adding the native Apple Notes app widget. There are many iOS 15 annotation app widgets on the App Store, but I personally love Apple’s Notes app, so I use this one.

The widget is simple, but it has a very visual aesthetic. It shows us the last note that we have used, its title and a small portion of its text.

Locket, the viral app that allows you to have widgets with photos of friends that change live

These have been my personal recommendations for widgets that I have installed on my iPhone Home Screen. But the preferences of iOS 15 widgets is something very personal, after all, each user has their tastes, their hobbies and their needs. For example, if you work in the artistic field you should look for widgets related to art, and if you like cinema a lot like me, you will also have widgets based on that theme.

What are your favorite iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 widgets? And how do you have them organized on the Home Screen of your iPhone?

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!