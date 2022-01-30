They assure that Jason Momoa lives in a trailer after their separation

Those who know the actor Jason Momoa, are used to seeing it in a enviable physical form; but neverthelesseverything seems to have changed for himbecause after his separation from Lisa Bonet the image of the sexy man that characterized him has been left behind.

And it is that several photographs have begun to circulate, in which the protagonist of Aquaman he looks completely unrecognizable: heavier, without his usual musculature and with a completely disheveled countenance.

As if this were not enough, the British newspaper The Sun assures that after his divorce, Momoa he left the house he shared with his ex-wife and moved into the front yard of one of his friends…well lives in a trailer.

Of course, the impressive vehicle has nothing to ask of a bachelor department, because in addition to being valued at 750 thousand dollars, it has all the comforts, runs on solar and battery power, has massive fuel and fresh water tanks; It has a luxurious interior, with a kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and even HD satellite television.

But what has attracted the most attention is that his current residence is located just a few meters from where his family lives.

Recall that Jason and Lisa announced their divorce in early January and although the causes of the break are unknown, sources close to the couple assure that it was not a sudden decision: “They were awesome for years, until they weren’t anymore.The source told People magazine.