They will inspect gas stations in Santo Domingo East

The Santo Domingo Este City Council, through its Risk Management Directorate, began an inspection process of all the gasoline pumps installed in the municipality.

The purpose of the measure is to guarantee compliance with the standards established for its operation, and that the equipment operates properly.

“With this inspection we seek to ensure that all the gas stations in the municipality operate with the required legality, comply with the safety requirements and determine any existing vulnerability,” said architect Francisco Cordero Abreu, in charge of the City Council’s Department of Risk Reduction and Resilience.

The initiative also seeks to comply with Law 176-07, on the National District and the Municipalities, where article 60, numeral 8 establishes the powers that the institution has for the granting of operating permits for these establishments.

The inspection work began in the area between the banks of the Ozama River, San Vicente de Paúl and Las Américas avenues, where there are some 12 fuel stations that are visited by the team from the Department of Risk Reduction and Resilience of the Town hall.

The measure is part of the actions carried out by the City Council so that the municipal infrastructures have the security requirements for their operation, and in this way guarantee the integrity of the citizens and bring tranquility to the environment where they reside.

“We work so that our people live peacefully, without risk, that is why we are carrying out this type of action, and to guarantee that these establishments operate in accordance with the regulatory framework and comply with the laws,” said Cordero Abreu.