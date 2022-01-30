This free app has made me stop paying for Spotify

Completely free and with an endless musical variety, did you know her?

It is not the first time that Andro4all talks about Radio Garden. This free application brings together thousands of radio stations from all over the world and makes them available to users in a simple, practical interface and, best of all, no intrusive advertising.

If you usually pay for Spotify or Amazon Prime Music Unlimited but feel that maybe you’re not getting all the juice out of it, you might be interested in giving Radio Garden a try. In case you are that type of user who does not pay much attention to the playlist and he prefers, simply, to let himself be carried away by the music listening to random songs, then it is quite possible that we have a match. Next, we will tell you what it offers and why you should install it on your mobile.

This is Radio Garden, one of the best rated music apps on Google Play

Available on Google Play for free and with a score of 4.7, Radio Garden has more than 10 million downloads and an endless list of recommendations. Basically, the application brings together thousands of radio stations from all over the world that we can access in various ways, either with an active search or letting ourselves be surprised by the app itself.

In this last sense, the main grace of Radio Garden is that it allows us to move around the globe listening to stations of all genres and in all imaginable languages. Of course, if we come across a station that suits our tastes we can save it as favorite to access it whenever we want, in this way one will have something very similar to Spotify or Amazon Prime Music Unlimited stations but without having to pay a single euro.

Furthermore, in addition to navigation around the globe, Radio Garden has added new features over the past year, making it easier for users to discovery of those most curious or popular radio stations. In fact, since its last update the app has made an important effort in this “musical curation”even suggesting station playlists grouped under different themes: we have selections from Christmas stations, eighties music, independent sounds…

Finally, it is also possible pull directly from the seeker and locate those stations that may fit our tastes: “Eurovisión”, “cumbias”, “anime”, “alternative rock” or “flamenco”, whatever one wants! Radio Garden brings together tens of thousands of music stations so it would be strange not to find a related station.

For this reason, if you usually listen to music from Spotify on autopilot to, for example, work or study, it may be a very good idea to try Radio Garden for a while. Is completely free and it only includes the occasional banner that can be removed with a single payment of 2.39 euros, a ridiculous amount that in my case I paid to a Google Opinion Rewards account.

In addition to being available for Android, you can also download Radio Garden on an iPhone or use its desktop version directly from the Radio Garden website, which by the way does not include visual ads of any kind.

