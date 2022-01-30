This is how Agustina Cherri fired Muna Pauls, her 12-year-old daughter, who travels alone to New York – PEOPLE Online

Muna Pauls -the eldest daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls- is as beautiful and talented as her mother and has been determined, for several years now, to succeed as an artist. In fact, the protagonist of La 1-5/18 told, some years ago, that Muna has long asked her to go to castings to work on television and she Gastón Pauls always found an excuse to postpone that project. However, when she received the proposal to study “Go Broadway” in New York, she had no choice: she sat down to chat with her ex-partner and they both considered that it was time to let Muna exploit her talent by maximum.

mune She was born with a great talent for music and her parents noticed it already when she was a child. She plays various instruments -although she excels with the ukulele- and has a beautiful voice. Since she was a child, she found her vocation and she has been sharing her interpretations for quite some time from her official Instagram account, in which she has more than 600 thousand followers.

At the beginning of January, he received the proposal to travel to New York and join the study program of “Go Broadway”, an institution where artists from all over the world come to immerse themselves in the world of art, throughout the month of February.

A path that has already begun

The teenager will live an incredible experience in this school that other Argentine artists have already passed through, such as Franco Masini, Florencia Otero, Ángela Torres, Vida Spinetta, Germán Tripel, Candela Vetrano, Emilia Attías.

Long ago his mother told: “She sings from a very young age, five or six years old. There was a resource of protection by which she could not show him her face, until one day she sat down and He told me: ‘Mom I want to show what I do’.

Faced with the abrupt growth of her daughter, the actress shared her fears: “He told me he wants to compose in English and work abroad. I don’t know how I’m going to do to release her, but she’s already started her way “.

And, clearly, it is so. Today Agustina Cherri uploaded a story in which she sees how her daughter is swabbed before traveling and asks her: “Are you nervous?” Muna nods between laughs and then the video of Muna arrived already in Ezeiza about to embark for New York. It will undoubtedly be a great experience from which she will return transformed into the great artist that, in reality, she already is.