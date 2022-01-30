This is how American Airlines will fly in February

The numbers of American Airlines flights from Miami to Havana for the month of February remain high, according to the latest update from the Cuban airport company, better known as ECASA.

In addition, the company itself had already anticipated that prices had dropped to more than half of what they were at the end of 2021. The conditions are in place for more Cuban residents in the United States to move easily between the two shores.

According to the latest information from the Cuban company, American Airlines will continue to fly between Havana and Miami, with four frequencies a day. The limitation of two suitcases of 23 kilos per traveler is maintained. The flights last just one hour and a few minutes.

Which are the schedules? The first flight leaves Miami at 8 in the morning and arrives in the Cuban capital at 9:15 am. The second leaves Florida at 9:45 am and arrives at 11 am. The third leaves at 10:34 a.m. and arrives in Havana at 11:45 p.m. Finally, the last flight of the day leaves Miami International at 3:15 p.m. and arrives in Cuba at 4:30 p.m. the afternoon.

The cost of the tickets varies depending on the schedule, the cheapest in the first days of February is the afternoon flight, with just over 500 dollars round trip. The other flights cost between 600 and 700 dollars in the full ticket. They can be purchased at Cuban and Miami agencies, as well as on their American Airlines website.

We remind you that to fly with American from Havana you must fill out an affidavit, which is required by the United States Government. You can find out here. In addition to carrying a negative test 24 hours in advance and being fully vaccinated.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/