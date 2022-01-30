This is how the Qualifiers table goes: check the positions of Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia and more | 2022 Qualifiers | SPORT-TOTAL

The date 15 of the South American Qualifiers to Qatar ended with surprise wins such as the Peruvian team against Colombia and that of Uruguay against Paraguay; results that allowed them to climb up the FIFA World Cup qualifying table. Here we leave you the scores, goal difference, games and more of this last stretch of the elimination process of the CONMEBOL .

In the absence of three games to close the World Cup, Peru It was in fourth place, the last one that grants a direct ticket to Qatar, with 20 units. In front of the Inca team, Ecuador -which tied against Brazil 1-1- remains third and one step away from qualifying with 24 units.

In another key game of the date, Uruguay defeated Paraguay with a solitary goal from Luis Suárez in Asunción, in coach Diego Alonso’s debut, and entered the playoff zone with 19 units. Already more complicated, Colombia remained with 17 points and dropped to sixth position.

In the last game of the date, Venezuela -who has already left behind his dream of going to Qatar and is focused on putting together a squad to fight for a qualification for the 2026 World Cup thrashed Bolivia 4-1. In the debut of the veteran Argentine coach Joseph Pekerman, Solomon Rondon scored a hat-trick on his return to Vinotinto (25, 35 and 67) and a goal from Darwin Machis at 55 he completed the win. For Bolivia he scored Bruno Miranda (38).

This is how the table of positions goes in the South American Qualifiers

After playing day 15 of the Qualifying for Qatar 2022those already classified world , Argentina and Brazil remain at the top, while Ecuador maintains a third that they have put at risk after the agonizing tie against Scratch. For its part, the Peruvian team climbed to fourth place with 20 points, a score obtained after beating Colombia in Barranquilla.

With all these results, the table of the qualifiers to Qatar 2022 moved as follows:

Brazil | 36 points

Argentinian | 32 points

Ecuador | 24 points

Peru | 20 points

Uruguay | 19 points

Colombia | 17 points

Chile | 16 points

Bolivia | 15 points

Paraguay | 13 points

Venezuela | 10 points

What are the next matches of the Qualifiers

Bolivia vs. chili | Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. ( Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz )

| Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. ( ) Uruguay vs. Venezuela | Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. ( Montevideo Centennial Stadium ).

| Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. ( ). Argentina vs. Colombia | Tuesday, February 1 from 6:30 p.m. ( Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium )

| Tuesday, February 1 from 6:30 p.m. ( ) Brazil vs. Paraguay | Tuesday, February 1 from 7:30 p.m. ( Mineirao Stadium )

| Tuesday, February 1 from 7:30 p.m. ( ) Peru vs. Ecuador | Tuesday, February 1 from 9:00 p.m. ( Lima National Stadium ).

