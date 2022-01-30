This is the high-end that I have recommended to my family, and it is not Android

If you are looking for a complete and powerful smartphone that offers a great experience, this is your mobile.

If you are looking for a high-end at a good price, a smartphone capable of offering The best experience and that does not require an outlay of 1,000 euros, this interests you. After consulting prices in many stores and comparing specifications, the mobile that I have recommended one of my relatives It has not been Android. It’s the iPhone 12.

We can find the Apple device by 697 euros on Amazon, specifically in its version with 64 GB of storage. Of course it is not a cheap mobile, but for its features and above all, the life time it can offer, it is more than interesting.

The iPhone 12 is still a very good buy

Although Apple does not exactly stand out for its innovation in design, the flat sides of this iPhone 12 bring something new to what we have seen in previous editions. arrive with a 6.1-inch IPS screen with Quad HD resolution, also with that recognizable notch that incorporates the American facial recognition system, FaceID.

The A14 Bionic, processor manufactured by the Californian firm, is in charge of giving it power. It is capable of moving without problems the heaviest and most demanding applications, it can handle absolutely everything. It’s been a while since it hit the market, but Apple’s chip still packs more than enough brute force.

Apple A14 Bionic

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.1″ QHD OLED display

2 rear cameras

2,815mAh battery

NFC

On the back of this iPhone 12, two 12 megapixel cameras. On its front, another 12 megapixel camera. It does not incorporate multiple cameras in the rear and double sensors in the front, but they do not need it. You can take very good pictures with this iPhone, the processing that Apple does in each of them is fundamental.

The American smartphone also comes with a battery of 2,815 mAh together with a fast charge of 20W Y wireless charging, you can forget about cables. It has NFC technology, you can pay without using the wallet with the help of Apple Pay.

Why the iPhone 12?

There are other good smartphones around 700 euros, of course the iPhone 12 is not the only option. Terminals like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G are around that price on Amazon.

With the iPhone 12 you ensure good operation for a few years, also a software that will be kept up to date, something that many Android cannot boast. It is a safe and complete mobile, you do not have to get your head too hot.

Related topics: Apple, iPhone, Mobile

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!