This is the mansion for which William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez could fight after their separation

Last Friday, January 28, the actor William Levy shared with his followers the news that he and his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez had decided to separate, these Instagram stories he deleted just minutes after posting it.

After that announcement, fans, close friends of the couple and some media have begun to give the reasons why the decision to separate was made. Many They talk about all of Levy’s alleged infidelities Y Gutiérrez’s followers advise him to find a new person who really loves her.

Another question that now remains in everything is What will happen to the mansion they both shared in Florida? and “Gossip No Like” was one of the programs that talked about the possibilities that the couple would have on the house, it is important to note that Levy and Gutiérrez never married.

According to the gossip show, the mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida, cost $6 million. Its value must have increased after the two decided to completely remodel the property.

Although the now separated never married despite being together for many years, she could claim the place because according to the laws of the United States the marriage certificate is not necessary to do it.

“There is no commitment of papers, in terms of marriage, but, thank God, the law here in the United States, unless they have a prenuptial contract, could cover her,” he said on the program.

What is currently known about the house is before the remodeling that was done recently. Would have an area of ​​6,877 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, game room, movie room, office, laundry room and other amenities.

Outside they could enjoy of a 2.19-acre lot with extensive green areas. Their children used to be very safe in the place, enjoying all the possibilities of the great outdoors.

Another of the main characteristics of the property was its great security system and its privileged area, which offered the family a lot of privacy.

You may also like:

– This is the property of Carmen Salinas for which her relatives are fighting

– Get to know the hacienda in Colombia where “Café con aroma de mujer” was recorded