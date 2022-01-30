this is the mobile you should buy

With a 108-megapixel main sensor and many other benefits, this Xiaomi Redmi is one of the best purchases.

Xiaomi’s catalog is one of the most crowded on the Android scene, throughout the year dozens of new smartphones hit the market, Which of them should you stay with? There is no easy answer, it depends on what you are looking for in a mobile. As you know, Today we come to talk about the photographic section.

Do you want a Xiaomi with a good camera? Don’t want to pay too much to have great photos? The Redmi Note 10 Pro It is a good purchase for you, and we are here to tell you why. You have the possibility to take it home for less than 300 euros beside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

So are the cameras of the Redmi Note 10 Pro

The main sensor of chinese mobile reaches an amazing 108 megapixels. It has been manufactured by Samsung and has a 1.9 focal length, it will let in all the amount of light you need for your shots.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has other 3 rear cameras: we find a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white mode.

In the little hole in his forehead, a 16-megapixel camera with one of Sony’s IMX471 sensors. The Japanese manufacturer is one of the main references in the world of photography, you will be able to capture sharp and bright photos.

All these sensors give rise to a good photographic section, especially for the price range in which we find ourselves. This must always be taken into account. Shoot in the situation you shoot, you will get a quality photograph.

This Xiaomi pays in all its sections

A 108-megapixel sensor is not the only thing this Xiaomi has, it can take off in many other sections. The Chinese mobile arrives with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It offers a fast and very fluid experience, you will enjoy a really pleasant use.

In his entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732Ga chip designed for him gaming. You will be able to take advantage of demanding games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem. On the other hand, its 6 GB of RAM is enough for you to work with several heavy apps at the same time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, technical sheet Specifications Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

120 Hz refresh rate

DCI-P3

Up to 1200 nits of brightness

HDR10

Gorilla Glass 5 glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4x Operating system MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 cameras rear: 108 MP wide-angle 9 in 1 Super Pixel f/1.9, 6P Lens

8MP Ultra Wide f/2.2

5MP f/2.4 tele macro

2MP depth sensor f/2.4

Frontal: 16MP f/2.45 Battery 5,020mAh

33W fast charge (charger included) Others Dual SIM, infrared emitter, multi-function NFC, USB Type C, side fingerprint reader, face unlock

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020 mAh and incorporates a fast charge of 33W, you won’t be left stranded without power. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

Not everything is going to be cameras, the Xiaomi smartphone complies in all its sections, it is a complete mobile with which you can enjoy a good experience. if you were looking for a device with interesting cameras and great features for less than 300 eurosthis Redmi Note 10 Pro is a very good purchase.

