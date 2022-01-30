This was the day that Amanda Miguel was jealous of Diego Verdaguer with Galilea Montijo: VIDEO

After the death of the Mexican-Argentine singer, Diego Verdaguerthis January 27 due to complications from Covid-19, various controversies that the singer starred in life have come to light.

One of them was the one that emerged after the publication of his video clip ‘Voy a Conquistarte’, because during the filming of it, the interpreter of ‘Volveré’ kissed the host of the program ‘Hoy’; Galilea Montijo.

Related news

It all started when Verdaguer shared through his official account Instagram, a publication where he spoke of “his fantasies” related to forming a life next to the popular presenter.

In a photo, the host of the “Hoy” program appeared dressed as a bride. In another, they posed together and in one more they showed behind the scenes; however, the most controversial image was where Verdaguer appears kissing the woman from Guadalajara on the mouth.

“We can all create a fantasy, we can all create a desired reality in life. So I wanted to film and marry Galilea Montijo in fantasy and I succeeded,” the singer wrote in the description of the images.

Without a doubt, this fact sparked controversy and provoked the jealousy of amanda michaelwho saw the publication with bad eyes and rejected her husband’s emotional message.

“Is your next video a surprise or a dagger? (…) You are married. It is better not to apply for that, apply for something else that is more in line with your reality. Double lives do not work,” said the interpreter of “He lied to me.”

But this did not stop there, because Amanda Miguel even ravished Galilea Montijo, saying that she was a divine woman. She also asked Verdaguer that there would be no more kisses in her videos, because that way she would prevent her from getting excited.

“Galilea Montijo is divine, it was only a video, and kisses should be avoided in any case, just in case and to avoid possible ‘illusions'”, added the Argentine.

Finally, she made it clear that she would not like to see her husband kissing another model or actress again: “I do not want to see my husband kissing any model-actress-or etc etc.”

Amanda and Diego were one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment since their wedding in 1975, however, despite this disagreement that both managed to avoid; spent the last months of their lives together and even in December 2021 they celebrated their last wedding anniversary.

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsCLICK HERE