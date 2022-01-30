This Xiaomi smartwatch, rival of the Apple Watch, is on sale for €44

If one of the things you need from your new smartwatch is that you can wear it when you play sports, this is a model that fits perfectly. On the one hand, sweat does not affect you at all, since it includes waterproof . On the other hand, its large number of sensors -and the inclusion of a gps – ensures that it recognizes physical activity without problems. So much so that it is capable of detecting up to eleven types of exercises. Some examples are riding a bike; swim; to run; and even use the treadmills in gyms.

The model we are talking about has a design that is quite reminiscent of the Apple Watch, and a good example is its rectangular screen. this is from 1 .4 inches and it has good enough quality that you can see everything with high precision anywhere. This is due, among other things, to the fact that its brightness is quite high. By the way, this Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is striking because it includes a large number of spheres (more than 120) so that you always find one to use.

Buy this Xiaomi watch at a laughable price

Generally, you would have to pay 59.99 euros at Amazon to have it at home, but due to a 25% discount, the price that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has right now is only €44.99. A real bargain, to which you have to add that there are no shipping costs and that you receive the wearable the day after making the purchase. This is because it is part of Prime, and the link you have to use is the following:

Lots of extra features on this smartwatch

Apart from not missing any of the options that are common in these accessories, such as managing the notifications that reach the phone with which it is synchronized by Bluetooth, it should be noted that it offers some additional possibilities that are striking. Without going any further, it is capable of control the music that you listen to on your smartphone or, using its good number of sensors, it also allows you to know the quality of your sleep if you don’t take your watch off to sleep.

Among the virtues that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has is that of offering a very good autonomy. With a full charge of its battery it is capable of exceed a week of use without much trouble (recharging is done using a USB cable), so it convinces. If you add to all this the fact that it is possible to comfortably change the silicone strap that is included by default and that its weight is only 35 gramsit is very clear that this smart watch is a good purchase option… And even more so now that it has a very good discount in the Amazon store!

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.