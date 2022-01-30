To trade with bitcoin you have to control emotions and “be half psychopath”

For trading, more precisely bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, emotions must be controlled. It is emotional maturity that allows for profit. Stress or other feelings can lead to exiting the market, where, quintessentially, money can be made – and lost.

This is how professional traders in the cryptocurrency industry consider it who, in a panel at the Caracas Bitcoin Experience event on January 29, agreed that one of the moves that generates the most emotions is leverage. With this type of investment you can trade with borrowed money.

“When you are trading, you have to be ‘half psycho’. The more emotions, the worse it will be for you. You have to have a strategy that, if you lose or win money, you do not feel. If you feel, it will be worse and the best traders are colder”, says Andrés Urquiola, CEO of the Val-U firm.

For him, while it is true that leverage is beneficial, in the case of new traders it is rather detrimental. “If you have risk management wrong and you’re leveraged, you’re going to blow the account,” he warns.

In the case of Joe, a professional trader and CEO of the IKAGI academy, he maintains that leverage is good and that market success is 99% psychological and 1% technical.

The specialists were part of a panel at the Caracas Bitcoin Experience. Source: Bitcoin Revolution/ Twitter.

«Leverage does not define how much money you are going to make, but how much risk you assume for that trade. There are a number of psychological issues. Market education goes more to control emotions, to control risk », he pointed out.

The market is moved by big players

Andrés Urquiola stated that the cryptocurrency market is moved by «great actors», like whales or market makers that, by holding large amounts of money, they are able to manipulate the market.

For this reason, and returning to the subject of emotions, he concluded that psychology moves strategies and performance, but the emerging market is moved by large investors “who work with technology and not with emotions.”

For Joe, the market is supply and demand. Therefore, he sees it as essential that those who have approaches to the ecosystem, make the difference of trading and being an investor. “There are many people who try to be a trader, and want to be investors, and that defines that the strategies are not the most appropriate,” he said.

How to start trading?

In the conversation, they talked about getting started with cryptocurrency trading. For specialists, the main thing is to learn the basics of the market to start trading. “Do not start with where to make money, but with the basics, because it is transversal,” Urquiola considered.

Joe insists that the first thing to do is define whether you are an investor or a trader. Also, he sees it as essential to understand what the candlesticks do and to know the most common patterns. “You don’t have to go so deep because that is acquired with experience,” he specified.

“The market is 100% predictable, it is mathematical and it can be predicted. But it is a task to understand that we are always going to win and lose. To make money, we’re going to have to lose. The important thing is that you earn more and protect your capital. You have to use and learn from the tools.” Joe, professional trader and CEO of IKAGI.

It also asks to focus on a single investment system. “My recommendation is to master one, get used to it, understand it and put it into practice.” Then, he comments, “the market is showing you what works best with your personality.”

Franklin Noriega, Venezuelan developer, trader and founder of BeerMoney Bot, explains that to start trading You must define what you want to do.

Traditional trading has marked differences and similarities with bitcoin trading. Source: RED PIXEL/stock.adobe.com.

“When you are going to get into this, the first thing to do is to try a demo account (without real money), the candles, some basic indicators. And once you have the knowledge, the next thing is to define what you want to achieve », he suggested.

In the end, specialists resolve that cryptocurrency trading, which has marked differences and similarities with the traditional, must be a serious bet and not taken lightly, especially by the “follies” that, in the words of Andrés Urquiola, have been seen in the ecosystemdue to lack of regulation and selection.