Trezor removes controversial address verification protocol, other wallets follow suit

Since 2019, Swiss crypto financial intermediaries have required proof of ownership of a third-party wallet address for Bitcoin withdrawals and deposits in their clients’ non-custodial wallets. An automated mechanism used for this is the Address Ownership Proof Protocol, or AOPP.

Hardware wallet Trezor introduced AOPP signing as part of its latest January update last week, allowing users to generate signatures that conform to the AOPP standard used in certain jurisdictions. On January 28, Trezor announced that it will remove this protocol in the next Trezor Suite update “after careful consideration of recent feedback.”

The recent comments refer to Reddit and Twitter users who were concerned that the use of AOPP signaled Trezor’s support for further regulation and a disregard for a potential loss of privacy.

In a post explaining the removal, Trezor admitted that he “underestimated the reception of this feature,” but that the company “appreciates the public scrutiny.” The fact that you have listened to your users and reacted so quickly shows the power of social media sentiment.

The hardware wallet maker stated that it is against the regulations that AOPP is concerned about, namely the data leakage risks associated with using a strict identification process such as Know Your Customer, or KYC, to buy Bitcoin. The company clarified its intention:

“Our sole aim was to make it easier to withdraw to self-custody for users in countries with strict regulation, but we recognize that in the end it could do more harm than good if this was seen as proactive compliance with regulations that we don’t agree with.” agreement”.

Other hardware wallets like Sparrow Wallet, Samourai Wallet and BlueWallet have also decided to follow Trezor and remove the automated protocol.

While the AOPP protocol may not directly or negatively impact non-custodial wallet users, decentralization and freedom are core principles for the crypto community that values ​​privacy. The main concern is that the implementation of AOPP could set a precedent for greater government influence and surveillance.

