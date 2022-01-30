University vs. Aucas: the pitched battle between players on Crema Night 2022 | VIDEO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

There were not only goals in the clash between Universitario de Deportes and Aucas, this Saturday at Noche Crema. On the field of the Monumental Stadium, there were also blows, from one side and the other. In fact, a tremendous one was generated that caused the expulsion of two players in the second half.

At minute 74, at midfield, Hernán Novick had a strong cross with Víctor Figueroa and this aroused the reaction of the other players. Ángel Cayetano and Ricardo Adé appeared who, uncontrollably, threw punches and, later, saw the red card.

The altercation was such that members of the Police had to intervene to calm the waters and the thing did not get bigger. The confrontation caused the match to have to be interrupted for several minutes.

The ‘U’ had its Cream Night

One day after doing an extraordinary job in Barranquilla. Aldo Corzo attended the official presentation of the 2022 version team. As soon as his name was heard, the fans were moved and expressed their appreciation for him through countless applause.

Among the most applauded were also Nelinho Quinta, Hernán Novick, Federico Alonso and Luis Urruti. Although they appeared at the Monumental, Alberto Quintero and Alex Valera -who are with their respective teams- were also announced and the public cheered them on.

At the event, an emotional tribute was paid to Gregorio Pérez, who for health reasons left the cream bench. On the main screen of the stadium, a video was broadcast in which the Uruguayan gave a few words.

The Noche Crema show featured a musical show, tribute was paid to the idol José Luis ‘Puma’ Carranza, the women’s team was introduced, and also the futsal team for people with Down Syndrome.