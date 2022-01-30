USS medical students manage to join the outstanding Peruvian Student Medical Scientific Society

The Scientific Association of Medical Students of the Lord of Sipa Universityn (Asociem USS) achieved its incorporation to the Peruvian Student Medical Scientific Society (Socimep) last December, which will allow students to actively participate in regional scientific conferences and national congresses of the specialty.

In the same way, this incorporation will make it possible for USS medical students to be part of trainings In which renowned researchers and editors of the main Peruvian medical journals participate in research methodology, biostatistics, bibliographic search and research ethics, writing and scientific publication, among other fields.

The doctor. Paul Million Gomez, vice-rector for research at this prestigious university, assured that most of these events have the collaboration of the Medical Association of Peru, the National Institute of Health and various Peruvian universities and institutions. “In general, it is a well-deserved recognition of the work that our medical students at the Universidad Señor de Sipán have been carrying out for the generation of knowledge,” he commented.

What is the Peruvian Student Medical Scientific Society?

The Socimep brings together representatives of 39 faculties or Human Medicine schools throughout the national territory such as the San Fernando Scientific Society (National University of San Marcos), Cajamarca Scientific Society of Medicine Students (National University of Cajamarca), San Martín Scientific Society of Medicine Students (National University of San Martín ), among other.

According to the Socimep website, the supreme goal of the association is “to implement mechanisms to raise the scientific and academic level of human medicine students in Peru, promoting scientific production in the area of ​​health during undergraduate and medical education”.

About the USS Association

The Association of the Lord of Sipán University was founded on March 4, 2021 and has seven standing committees: Academic Standing Committee, Comprehensive Health Care Standing Committee, Scientific Standing Committee, Scientific Publications Standing Committee, Dissemination and Institutional Image Standing Committee, Interinstitutional Relations and Exchange Standing Committee, and Ethics Standing Committee.