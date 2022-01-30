Vanessa Claudio reappeared in networks after her emergency hospitalization: “I missed them”

The driver told what her state of health is

vanessa claudio reappeared on social networks after she was hospitalized in an emergency after suffering a strong food poisoning. The Puerto Rican shared with her followers what her current state of health is and thanked her for the signs of affection she has received in recent hours.

During the morning of last Saturday, January 29, the 38-year-old model returned to her Instagram account amid the speculation that was unleashed after she herself reported her hospitalization a day earlier. Due to the commotion that was caused, Vanessa Claudio decided to put a stop to the rumors with a video he recorded from a room.

The former driver of come the joy He began his video with a message of thanks to all those people who have been concerned about his state of health and have sent him their love through social networks. She also explained that the medications she was given did not take long to take effect, as she already feels better and is ready to resume her personal and professional activities.

Vanessa Claudio returns to TV Azteca to host Al Extremo Photo: Instagram/@vanessaclaudio

“Today I already feel much better thanks to all the medications by vein and to all the doctors who treated me, so nothing, to recover […] I missed you“, He said.

The Puerto Rican left her more than 2 million followers on the platform shocked with her audiovisual fragment, not only because of her good face, but also because of her unparalleled beauty, because as she was rarely seen without makeup, which allowed her to highlight her natural charm framed by her beautiful green eyes.

Vanessa Claudio did not give more details about her state of health in her Instagram story, but she did advance that will be back on Monday, January 31 at To the extreme, a program that he currently hosts with Uriel Estrada and Guillermo Martínez.

(Photo: IG @vanessaclaudio)

It was during the morning of last Friday when the driver set off the alarms by publishing a photograph of her arm with an intravenous. Although the model did not capture much of the place where she was, it was concluded that it was inside a hospital due to the medical care she was receiving and that she was wearing a gown.

“Guys I won’t be in To the extreme! I had a severe intoxication and I am taking care of myself! Anyway tune in and see you on Monday”, He wrote about the image without delving into what would have been the origin of his state, which caused speculation.

The entertainment journalist Álex Kaffie, tried to clarify the situation that the Puerto Rican was going through, as he assured that his suffering would have been caused by consuming food in poor condition, specifically, fish.

Vanessa Claudio is 38 years old, she is a Puerto Rican model and host who stole the hearts of Mexicans in “Venga la alegría”. (Florida, USA). EFE/Giorgio Viera



“She is hospitalized in a hospital after presenting a strong picture of intoxication after eating fish”, he wrote from his Instagram.

The intoxication of the model came in the same week that she joined To the extreme. It should be remembered that Vanessa Claudio originally came to Mexico to be part of come the joy, morning where he became known and managed to win the affection of the public. Some time later he left for the United States to host a show program and also ventured into Turkish television.

However, she decided to start 2022 by returning to the country that catapulted her career as a television presenter. A large part of the Mexicans expected to see her in the morning of Aztec TV beside Kristal Silva, Cynthia Rodriguez, Anette Cuburu Y Laura G., hosts of the program, but this time she returned to join the ranks of To the extreme.

Anette Cuburu was part of “Al extreme”, but recently left the project. (Photo: Twitter / @anetteoficial)

Vanessa Claudio was selected to host the program after the sudden departure of Carmen Munoz and Anette Cuburu, the latter being the one who covered his absence last Friday after his intoxication.

