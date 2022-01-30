Venezuela vs Colombia, Caribbean Series 2022: Results 28-01

Editorial Seventh entry

Santo Domingo / 28.01.2022 19:10:33





With a four-race rally in the third episode and an excellent performance by the bullpen commanded by Luis Moreno, the Barranquilla Caimans they defeated 6-1 the Magellan Navigators, this being the first victory of Colombia in the Caribbean Series 2022.

The Colombian ninth lit up with the wood at the top of the third roll to attack the opener’s serpentine Junior War. The rally began with a hit grounder by Carlos Arroyo to bring Brayan Buelvas to the plate and score the first run. Later, Harold Ramirez and Reynaldo Rodríguez singled to bring the next three runs into the spikes of Tsu Chen Chang, Arroyo and Ramírez himself.

​One more came at the top of the fifth episode with an RBI single from star Sandy León, bringing Mauricio Ramos to the plate and putting the match 5-0 in favor of the Colombian ninth. In the eighth they scored the sixth run on Andrés Angulo’s spikes with an unstoppable producer to the left of Bryan Buelvas.

Venezuela came off the shutout in the ninth inning. Angel Reyes he opened the shootout with a triple and a sacrifice score to the left of the pinch hitter Francis Arcia.

For the Colombian squad began Edward Lopez with 1.2 innings of work, he allowed two hits and gave away three walks and left without a decision. He was relieved by Luis Moreno (1-0) one inning and a third with two bases and took the win.

Sugar Ray Marimón pitched an inning with one hit and one walk. Yaramil Junior Hiraldo withdrew two episodes without much problem. Rodrigo Benoit two thirds. Ronald Ramírez one and a third. Ronald Goodson pitched the ninth.

The activity for both novenas continues this Saturday when Colombia faces Panama at 8 am and Venezuela has a clash against Mexico at 3 pm. Seventh Inning

​

​