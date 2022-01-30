(VIDEO) Jacky Bracamontes suffers a car accident with his best friend Jomari Goyso

Jacky Bracamontes proved once again that driving a car is not one of his best skills. Through his Instagram account he shared a video in which you can see how her friend Jomari Goyso was left on the ground in his attempt to get into the car in which she was driving.

The images were captured by the security cameras of the Bracamontes house. In the video she shared, the Mexican woman is heard telling the image designer and television co-host if she accompanies her to pick up her daughters from school, to which he kindly offered to go.

However, everything went wrong and when he tried to get into the car, Jacky Bracamontes started the car and left it lying on the floor.

“I feel that riding a wild horse is less risky than riding any vehicle that @jackybrv drives wanted to end my life., the presenter wrote in a publication that was later published by her.

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

“JACKY: “thank God the security cameras show that Jomari jumped to try to get money from me or something, God knows what plan he had in his head!! But I am the best driver in the world” !!!! What do you think? Who is right?!, he added in the message.

Apparently the accident did not happen to majors and only remained in a funny anecdote of friends.

So far the publication of jackie registers more than 20 thousand reactions and dozens of comments in which they assure that it was Jomari’s fault for not getting into the car properly.