Vikings request to interview Jim Harbaugh for head coaching vacancy

The Minnesota Vikings have expressed interest in hiring Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be the franchise’s next head coach. A source told ESPN that the Vikings requested permission to interview Harbaugh for their head-coaching vacancy.

Harbaugh has emerged as a candidate in part because of a strong relationship with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whom Harbaugh met when he was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Adofo-Mensah worked at the San Francisco Research and Development Headquarters and worked with Harbaugh in 2013 and 2014.

A source told courtney cronin from ESPN that the relationship between Adofo-Mensah and Harbaugh is one of the main drivers of the franchise’s interest in Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is coming off a rejuvenating season at Michigan, which had a spectacular 2021 season after going 2-4 in 2020. Last season, Michigan went 11-2, won a Big Ten title after authoritatively beating its nemesis Ohio State and earned a berth in the college football playoffs.

Harbaugh took a pay cut after the 2–4 season, as his base salary dropped from $8 million annually to $4 million. Michigan has yet to finalize any kind of new deal with Harbaugh after the 2021 season.

Harbaugh spent four years as the 49ers’ head coach. He went 44-19-1 and has the fifth-best winning percentage in NFL history, ahead of any active NFL coach. Harbaugh was fired after going 8-8 in 2014.