VIRAL VIDEO | Professor becomes famous after teaching “The dance of the leftovers” his students from Africa | Twitter | Trends | Social networks | Chile | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Via Twitter, published a viral video that caused a sensation among the cybernetics of the social networks. A teacher taught his Kenyan students the song “El baile de los que sobran” by the famous Chilean band, Los Prisioneros. As expected, the post sparked numerous comments.

The teacher Nadab Sandoval, volunteer of the Chilean foundation “Africa Dream”, won the applause of the users of Internet, after sharing a recording where he appears with his fifth-year students from the private school “Brilliant Stars Junior School”.

Through your account Instagram (@traveler.melomano), Nadab posted the heartwarming clip. In the publication we see the teacher, accompanied by his ukulele, performing the well-remembered song with the African children “The dance of those left over”.

“Rhythm work and unison singing with 5th grade. Learning a song in Spanish. They love!”, Sandoval said about his students, who were surprised to chant the band’s theme without problems The prisoners, considered one of the most influential in Latin America.

Video toured the networks

In a short time, Nadab Sandoval’s ‘work of art’ got several interactions and reached the platform of Twitter. On the platform of the blue bird, the same vocalist of the group, Jorge gonzalez, reposted the “cover”.

Jorge González (@jgonzalezmusico) January 29, 2022

Likewise, teacher Sandoval received comments such as “beautiful work you do”; “pure quality”; “all my admiration”; “great initiative and good results”; “It made me want to cry, how beautiful!” among others.

The dance of those who have too much meaning

“The dance of those left over”, written and composed by Jorge González, represents all those young people of low age and social class who, having graduated from their respective schools, discover that their job opportunities or higher education are completely limited, explains Wikipedia.

