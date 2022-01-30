VIRAL VIDEO | Tiktoker sent harsh criticism to the ‘Luisito Comunica’ restaurant for an unpleasant experience | VIRAL

A viral video published in TikTok opened great debate and currently has more than 2.5 million views in the aforementioned and other social networks. In the recording, the strong criticism of the Tiktoker “Ubish Yaren” appears against the ramen restaurant of the famous YouTuber from Mexico, ‘Luisito Communicates’. What was his unpleasant experience?

Luis Arturo Villar Sudeck better known in the cyber world as ‘Luisito Communicates‘, is a celebrity of Internet who gained popularity on digital platforms for his numerous comedic content videos accompanied by curious facts.

Taking advantage of his ‘fame’, Luis Arturo Villar decided to venture into other areas. For this reason, ‘Luisito’ opted for the gastronomic industry and opened the food restaurant called “Deigo Ramen”, which is located in Mexico City.

Criticism of the ‘Luisito Comunica’ restaurant

In this sense, the tiktoker “Ubish Yaren”, who has 220 thousand followers on the Asian platform, visited this traditional ramen shop and questioned some aspects. According to the influencer in his clip, he waited for at least one to enter.

“After about an hour we entered to catch omicron, since there is not enough space between the tables, it was very full and they sat us on what looks like a kitchen sink”, the boy held in the post shared on his account @ubishyaren.

Although he assured that the ramen tasted good, “Ubish Yaren” criticized the excessive prices of some products within the food establishment.

Luisito Communicates has entered the business world through the gastronomy. And it is that the Youtuber has business of peruvian food, Japanese and even hamburgers. The prices of its most outstanding dishes start at $230 pesos (42.88 soles) for a ceviche and some mixed broths start at $165 pesos (29.7 soles) at its La Bolichera restaurant.

in the restaurant of Japanese food, Deigo and Kaitorice prices start at $35 pesos (6.3 soles), ramen is $160 (28.8 soles) and sushi rolls start at $75 pesos (75 soles).

