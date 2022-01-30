Volkswagen’s autonomous cars will arrive in 2023

The Volkswagen automotive group and the Bosch component manufacturer have just made public an agreement through which they will join forces in the research and development of autonomous cars. In recent times, the North American brand of electric vehicles Tesla had taken the lead in this field with its Autopilot system, which allows the car to drive on highways without the driver having to intervene. Y the German group Daimler At the end of last year, it obtained European homologation for a similar Level 3 autonomous driving device.

Volkswagen does not want to be left behind in the race for this new technology, which according to its directors is going to be key to the future of the car industry. For this reason, and through its alliance with Bosch, it intends to anticipate and have other systems similar to those of the competition ready to market them within a year.

The great asset of Volkswagen and Bosch will be to share the enormous amount of information obtained by one of the largest fleets of connected vehicles. The gigantic database together with the implementation of 360º detection systems and the application of artificial intelligence It will allow technology partners to take current autonomous driving equipment to a higher level.

Level 4 autonomous driving

Caryad, Volkswagen’s computer subsidiary will be in charge of developing the functionalities of the system with Bosch to initially allow the driver to temporarily release the steering wheel with Level 2 autonomy. These devices will soon be used by Volkswagen group models, but will also be commercially available to other manufacturers.

In parallel, they will also develop Tier 3 systems that could hit the market very soon. This is the most advanced that currently exists, and although it requires the presence of a supervising driver, the vehicle can have its own control over the car’s organs such as brakes, accelerator or steering. You can also decide on the maneuvers to be carried out on the road and react to the unexpected.

And the plans regarding Volkswagen’s autonomous driving do not stop here, because, according to those responsible for the brand, during the development of these technologies they will also assess making the leap to Level 4, which is already the stage prior to total robotization of car transport.