Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, January 30

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Venus and the moon open up opportunities for you to earn money. If you’re looking for a job, you’ll get it. If you want a raise, you’ll get it. You enjoy prosperity and abundance. Love corresponds to you since you have decided to truly love. You make a very important decision that will change your future. Your statement today: “I have the perfect job for me.” Lucky numbers: 4, 23, 19.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The time has come to plan a trip, a new adventure, an escape from your everyday life. Despite the restrictions due to the pandemic, you launch yourself without fear to explore new horizons. Venus gives you everything you need to fulfill your desires. Your statement today: “I have the protection of my guardian angels.” Lucky numbers: 9, 38, 21.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You are very intuitive, happy and sensual. Venus highlights your physical charms. You flirt with anyone who catches your eye. Increase your self-esteem and personal security. It is likely that you will receive money from inheritances or from partners or partners very soon. Your statement today: “My joy spreads to others. I’m happy”. Lucky numbers: 7, 43, 18.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Time to fall in love or reawaken the romance with your partner. Venus and the moon harmonize your emotional world. Forgive and get over the bad times. Speak the language of love, practice pleasing and understanding the other being you love so much. Your affirmation today: “I am grateful for what I have and for what I am”. Lucky numbers: 48, 42, 8.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Venus influences you very positively. You treat yourself with a lot of love. You take care of your health as well as your physical appearance. The work environment is harmonized and come together to improve productivity and income. Expect pleasant surprises. Your statement today: “I have the power to change my future.” Lucky numbers: 43, 21, 6.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Today is a day to go out and enjoy with positive, magical people, full of optimism. Today is perfect for you to feel like a child again, like a teenager in love with life. May peace, love and abundance be with you today and always. Your affirmation today: “I receive only blessings and for that I am grateful.” Lucky numbers: 9, 47, 31.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Perfect day to fix your home. Redecorate, move furniture, clean and organize. The planetary energy drives you to create an environment full of good vibes, harmonious and welcoming. Children, parents, relatives, show you the love they feel towards you, do the same for them. Your statement today: “I free myself from what I don’t need in order to receive what I do need.” Lucky numbers: 8, 41, 8.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Day to communicate with the loved one. Open yourself to forgiveness, to reconciliation with your partner or with that person you esteem very much and have distanced yourself from. Pay and meet all financial commitments before indulging your personal tastes. Your affirmation today: “I live in total health and abundance.” Lucky numbers: 50, 41, 28.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

With direct Venus, financial opportunities open up for you. You are on your way to abundance, to being more prosperous and responsible with your money. You plan, organize your accounts and budget so that, starting today, this 2022 will bring you economic stability. Your statement today: “I bless with love all the money that passes through my hands.” Lucky numbers: 45, 28, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The planetary energy has changed for your good. Venus and the moon in your sign on this day awaken your romantic and passionate side. This time you think before you act. Reason overcomes the heart. You have a world full of love and glories in front of you if you choose to be happy. Your affirmation today: “I decide to give love and I accept to be treated with a lot of love”. Lucky numbers: 47, 39, 21.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Money owed to you arrives. Payment, refund, rewards are advertised not flowing as expected. Venus wallow past loves. You receive a communication from someone who misses you. The moon brings resistance to advice that you must follow for your happiness. Your affirmation today: “I trust in the Divine Order”. Lucky numbers: 9, 43, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your social life is activated. Perfect Sunday to meet with friends or happy and fun people. Venus injects abundance and a lot of harmony between you and the people around you. The moon brings empathy, understanding and support to you and from you to your loved ones. Today must be a very happy day. Your statement today: “Prosperity surrounds me.” Lucky numbers: 59, 31, 44.