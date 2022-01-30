What happened on “Bloody Sunday”, the darkest day of the Northern Ireland conflict 50 years ago

Drafting

Thirteen people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured after members of the Army Parachute Regiment opened fire on protesters in the Bogside – a predominantly Catholic area of ​​Londonderry (or Derry), Northern Ireland – on Sunday 30 January. from 1972.

The day is known as “Bloody Sundayor “Bloody Sunday”.

It is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland conflict.

The tragedy helped fuel the fierce campaign of the Irish Republican Army, or IRA, for violent decades to come and set back prospects for peace by more than 20 years.

What happened on that Bloody Sunday whose shadow extends to this day, half a century later?

That day

Some 15,000 people gathered in the Creggan area of ​​Derry that morning 50 years ago to take part in a civil rights march.

Five months earlier, in August 1971 and in a context of escalating violence and increased bombing in Northern Ireland, a new law had been introduced you gave the authorities the power to imprison people suspected of belonging to the IRA No judgment.

The government had decided that it was the only way to restore order.

Thousands of people gathered in Derry on that January day for a rally organized by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association to protest the internment.

stormont government had banned such protests.

Troops were deployed to guard the march.

How the day unfolded

The march began shortly after 15:00 GMT and the intended destination was the city center.

However, Army barricades blocked the protest.

So most of the protesters headed towards Free Derry Corner in the Bogside.

After prolonged clashes between groups of youths and the Army, soldiers from the Parachute Regiment mobilized to carry out the arrests.

Just before 16:00 GMT, stones were thrown and soldiers responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons. Two men were wounded by gunshots.

At 16:07 GMT, paratroopers moved in to arrest as many protesters as possible.

At 16:10 GMT, the soldiers began to open fire.

According to Army evidence, 21 soldiers fired their weapons, discharging a total of 108 live bullets.

The shootings sparked widespread anger in Derry and beyond.

The British embassy in Dublin was burned to the ground by an angry mob.

The day after Bloody Sunday, the government announced that there would be an investigation led by the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Widgery.

The Widgery Tribunal largely absolved the British soldiers and authorities of blame, although it did describe the soldiers’ shooting as “on the brink of recklessness”.

It was derided as a cover-up by the families of the victims, who spent years campaigning for a new public investigation.

Consequences

Although this cannot be considered the bloodiest day of the conflict in Northern Ireland, “the importance of that day in determining the course of the conflict should not be underestimated,” said Mark Devenport, political editor of the BBC at that time. nation.

“The action of the Parachute Regiment immeasurably strengthened the arguments of the Irish Republicans between their own people and provided to the IRA oran avalanche of new recruits for their protracted war“, He said.

The BBC correspondent also added that “Bloody Sunday” laid the groundwork for the suspension of Northern Ireland’s home rule in March 1972.

The devolution process was only completed in 2010.

Saville’s investigation

In 1998, the same year that the Good Friday Agreement was signed by the British and Irish governments and accepted by most Northern Irish political parties to end the Northern Ireland Conflict, Prime Minister Tony Blair announced that a new investigation would be carried out.

The inquiry, led by High Court Justice Mark Saville, concluded in 2010, becoming the longest-running inquiry in British legal history, costing around £200 million (about US$270 million).

Found that none of the victims posed a threat.

He said that no warning was given to any civilians before the soldiers opened fire and that none of the soldiers opened fire in response to attacks by petrol bombers or stone throwers.

He stated that none of those who died were armed and that some of the victims were trying to flee or provide aid to the wounded.

Saville found that there were “some shots fired by Republican paramilitaries” but that, in general, the Army fired first.

concluded that the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Then-British Prime Minister David Cameron apologized on behalf of the government and the nation.

What happened after?

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched an investigation after the Saville report was published.

It took several years to complete, and detectives sent their files to the Public Ministry in late 2016.

After weighing 125,000 pages of material, prosecutors said they would prosecute “Soldier F” for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

The same man had also faced attempted murder charges against Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.

However, on July 2, 2021, it was announced that “Soldier F” would not be judged after a decision of the Public Ministry (PPS).

In a statement, the PPS said that after “careful consideration” the decision was made due to another recent court ruling which found that the evidence it relied on in the prosecution of “Soldier A” and “Soldier C” for the murder of Joe McCann was inadmissible.

This was due to the circumstances in which the evidence was obtained.

The decision not to proceed with the case is now subject to judicial review following a legal challenge by the brother of one of the Bloody Sunday victims.

To date, no soldier has been prosecuted.