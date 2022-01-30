What happened on “Bloody Sunday”, the darkest day of the Northern Ireland conflict 50 years ago

A victim of Bloody Sunday is carried on the streets of Derry.
Thirteen people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured after members of the Army Parachute Regiment opened fire on protesters in the Bogside – a predominantly Catholic area of ​​Londonderry (or Derry), Northern Ireland – on Sunday 30 January. from 1972.

The day is known as “Bloody Sundayor “Bloody Sunday”.

It is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland conflict.

The tragedy helped fuel the fierce campaign of the Irish Republican Army, or IRA, for violent decades to come and set back prospects for peace by more than 20 years.

