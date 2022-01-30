When does Canelo fight? The rivals with the most possibilities for 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.29.2022





Saul “Canelo” Alvarez already has two offers on the table from promoters Matchroom Boxing Y Premier Boxing Championsso he entered a stage of analysis to determine if one suits him or if he will continue with his idea of ​​going for the WBC cruise title.

With the idea that you return to the ring on May 7 nextthe boxer from Guadalajara has been presented with various options, all of them extremely attractive and that would represent a huge risk, something that fans want to see after he achieved supremacy in the super middleweights with some ease.

Go up to light heavy, one of the proposals

Eddie Hearn, with whom he has worked before, sold Canelo the idea of have two fights signedone of which would be before Dmitry BivolWBA super middleweight champion, on May 7, already Gennady GolovkinIBF and WBO middleweight champion, on September 17, without it being disclosed at what weight it would be.

“I’m going out next week to see Saul and Eddy to sit and talk to them and see what they think,” Hearn said a couple of days ago.

“I always say that he will take the option that he and Eddy Reynoso want, the one that motivates them a lot and excites them. Hopefully that’s the one with us and DAZN,” he added.

Charlo is still on the horizon

On the other side, there is the offer of PBC, which has as its only proposal Jermall Charlocurrent WBC middleweight monarch, and who has sounded insistently in recent months.

Finally, there is the option of going for the cruise between Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu that Saturday, although the option seems to have cooled down.