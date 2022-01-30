Who is the famous one who replaces Andrea Legarreta in Hoy

At times, it seems that the pandemic by Covid-19 it is disappearing little by little, but the reality is that it is still more relevant than ever. If not, you have to ask Andrea Legarreta, host of the program “Today”, who tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.

Through an interview he gave his colleagues from his home, Andrea Legarreta He told how it was that he began to suspect that he had Covid again. In addition, she did not want to stop emphasizing the importance of being vaccinated, because, comparing the first time she was sick with this one, the symptoms are much milder.

“I do want to tell you that I already tried the first version that was unvaccinated (…) but this way that I am living it is totally different. I feel good, like with the flu”, recounted Andrea Legarreta.

Who will replace Andrea Legarreta in “Hoy”?

The production of the programToday” had to go out and find replacements for Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona, ​​since they tested positive for Covid-19 and they must be isolated for the next few days.

The one chosen to replace Erick Rubin’s wife was Light Elena Gonzalez, who surprised all viewers, not only because of his presence, but because of the outfit he wore.

In the photo she shared on her official Instagram account, she can be seen wearing black pants, a blouse and black heels. Which accompanied with a description that says:

“Very happy mid-week… today I was hosting the @programahoy and I thank @andy___rodriguez for the invitation and of course thanks also to my producer @nicandrodiazof for the opportunity to tell you a little about @mifortunaesamarte, don’t forget to see us from Monday to Friday at 8:30. A kiss to all those who saw me and read me at this time.

According to what transpired, during the following days different guest conductors and conductors will appear to replace Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona, ​​until they are discharged and can return to the program.

Luz Elena González in “My fortune is to love you”

Light Elena Gonzalez He took advantage of his time in the program “Today” to talk a little about the telenovela of which he is currently a part: “Mi fortuna es amarte”, produced by Nicandro Díaz.

It is a story in which the protagonists suffer situations that change their lives completely. It’s the ugly things that end up uniting them and, in one way or another, they have to build a relationship full of ups and downs.

We do not know how this story that began in the last days of January will end, but it has us super trapped.

What do you think about driving Light in the replacement from Andrea Legarreta?