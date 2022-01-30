Who is the owner of the group led by Eduin Caz?

There are artists to whom fame comes as a surprise and others who seek it day by day, such is the case of Firm Group, a group that has been characterized by constantly struggling to achieve success.

The band led by Eduin Caz he knows well what it is to “chop stone”; however, based on their perseverance, discipline, intelligent strategies and an unwavering determination to excel today they are an icon of Mexican region.

Although his artistic career is extensive, the history of Firm Group starts when Eduin Caz Y Joaquin Ruiz come to the groupHidden Force” accompanied by three more young people, including Cristian Molina, the owner of the same.

After recording some covers and starting to play locally they change their name to “Force Group”, but because there were already many groups with that name, they decided, after Eduin Caz did a market study, to choose the name “Grupo Firme”.

Who is the owner of Grupo Firme?

After some disagreements between the members and with the goal of consolidating a musical career, Firm Group begins to work on his own songs and little by little manage to be on the cusp of success, thanks in large part to the vocalist’s marketing knowledge Eduin Caz, who like his manager Isael Gutierrez is owner from the band.

“Today, after 4 years, I can officially say that my partner @isaelgutierrez is an irreproachable person with his word. Today we are officially partners of something that we started as a dream. I remember the talks with some salty peanuts and a coke, hahaha”Eduin Caz wrote on Instagram in May.

Who are the members of Grupo Firme?

Eduin Caz (Vocalist, founder and one of the two owners)

Joaquin Ruiz (Under sixth)

Abraham Hernandez (Second voice)

Christian Téllez (Electric Bass)

Fito Rubio (Drums)

Dylan Camacho (Accordion)

Jhonny Caz (Vocalist of Grupo Firme)

