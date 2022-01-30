Why do tourists prefer the Dominican Republic?

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a considerable reduction in the number of tourist visits to different destinations. However, the Dominican Republic has been favored in this aspect, even receiving a higher number compared to previous years.

According to a publication in the New York Times (NYT) newspaper, tourists who visit the country are mainly attracted by its beaches, the sun, and because their entry is made “easy” due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid. other nations, where they have to present vaccination documents.

Almost five million people visited the Dominican Republic in 2021 and in December alone, according to the Ministry of Tourism, the country attracted 700,000 visitors, a figure that the institution considered a record.

Among other reasons that favor the large flow of tourists, the NYT explains that it is due to an “unconventional strategy” because, unlike most Caribbean destinations, the country does not require proof of vaccination, covid test or quarantine for most incoming travelers.

“We knew it was a risk and we wanted to take it,” said Jacqueline Mora, Vice Minister of Tourism, in an interview with NYT.

However, a resolution of the Medical Association called the current policy “discriminatory” since “Dominican residents have to carry a recent negative vaccination card or PCR, while visitors do not face the same requirements to enter Dominican territory.”

few restrictions

“By check-in, many visitors were no longer wearing their masks, yet it was virtually impossible to find a staff member who would stick their nose out. This was the first indication that guests and employees follow different rules,” reads the New York Times report.

Guests said that “fighting” against covid seemed more reasonable in the Dominican Republic. “We’ve been dealing with this for two years straight and sometimes you just want to throw in the towel and live a little bit,” Cara McQueeney said.