Why is my Bitcoin transaction not confirmed?

Transaction costs are calculated based on the data volume of the transaction and network congestion.

Since a block can only contain 4 MB of data, the number of transactions that can be executed in a block is limited. Therefore, more block data is required for a larger transaction. As a result, larger transactions are generally charged by the byte.

When you use a BTC wallet to send a transaction, the wallet will usually provide you with a BTC wallet. You will be given the option to choose your Bitcoin fee rate. This charge will be determined in satoshis per unit of data (there are 100,000,000 satoshis in a Bitcoin) consumed on the blockchain by your transaction, abbreviated as sats/vByte. Then this rate will be multiplied by by the size of your transaction to get the total fee you will pay.

If you want your transaction to be confirmed immediately, your optimal fee rate may vary significantly. If you don’t mind waiting, spending 2 sats/vByte will usually allow you to save. confirm your transaction within a day or a week.

Transaction fees also reflect the speed with which the user wants the transaction to be validated. When a user initiates a transaction, it enters the mempool (transactions that have not yet been placed on the blockchain and are stored in volatile memory).

After validation, it is included in the block. The miners choose what transactions validate and include in the block. When there is a backlog of transactions waiting to be validated, it creates an incentive for miners to process transactions with higher fees first. Most miners focus on high byte rate transactions. When network transactions start to slow down, transaction fees will decrease.

Bitcoin exchanges, which connect buyers and sellers, calculate their fees in two ways: a flat fee per transaction or a percentage of total transaction volume over the previous 30 days. The exchanges use a tiered fee structure, based on the total dollar volume traded under both circumstances.

Fee arrangements are designed to encourage traders to trade frequently. As a result, the costs of high-value, high-frequency transactions are correspondingly reduced. Fees for small and infrequent transactions are typically higher.