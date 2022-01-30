will turn iPhones into ‘contactless’ dataphones

Square technology, Jack Dorsey’s digital payment company, has arrived in Spain this week after having swept the United States thanks to its software, hardware and payment solutions. The company of the exCEO of Twitter is the one that is responsible for Apple iPhones being able to accept payments directly via Bluetooth connection. This alliance could be broken sooner rather than later.





read also

Tekneo

The Cupertino company, as reported Bloomberg, has been working since 2020 on a new feature so that your Iphone mobiles can accept payments directly without any additional hardware like Square. This new feature could position Apple as one of the dominators of the payment sector.

Possible Apple revolution in the digital payments sector Getty Images/iStockphoto

This function, which has not been confirmed by the company led by Tim Cook, may be possible thanks to the technology of the Canadian startup Mobeewave, which was bought by Apple two years ago at a rate of 100 million dollars after having been linked to Samsung. With the technology of this startup, mobile phones can be converted into dataphones contactless using the NFC chip used in Apple Pay. Therefore, everything would be integrated into the iPhones themselves.





read also

The vanguard

This would be a great solution for small businesses that can’t afford, or don’t want to purchase, equipment like what Square offers. To be able to charge a customer — although it is also a useful function for individuals — you simply need to download the application, enter the appropriate amount and bring your credit card or another iPhone closer to complete the transaction. All very simple and designed so that everyone can take advantage of this function.

Only for Apple Pay?

Apple Pay stickers alongside bank card stickers at a US retailer Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

In this way, Apple could end up being a direct competitor of Square if this tool is not compatible with all payment providers and is only limited to Apple Pay, as everything indicates it will be.

Although there is also the real possibility that Apple will be benevolent and allow Square and other payment providers like PayPal to continue accepting payments through iPhones. This is not the only unknown for this new feature as it is also not known if Apple will partner with an existing payment network for this new feature or launch it alone.





read also

Lalo Augustine

Bloomberg has advanced that this new tool could be introduced through a software update over the next few months. First, as always happens in these cases, it will have to be tested in the beta version. It is most likely in the iOS 15.4 beta.