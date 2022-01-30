With these 4 tips you can get the most out of your MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro. (photo: ComputerHoy.com)

When it reaches Manzana every year with a renewing macbook proand you have the opportunity to buy the device, you definitely feel lucky to have one of the best laptops of the current market. So in this article we will give you some tips to make your experience better and get the most out of your new computer.

If we told you that the Apple MacBook Pro is one of those computers that everyone wants once in a lifetime, you probably wouldn’t read anything you didn’t already know. It is clear that it is one of the quintessential laptops and therefore you have to know how to get the most out of it.

It is for this reason that, for those who own a MacBook Pro, leave this note with some ideas. in mind and can apply them to make their device work better and improve the experience.

screen corners

The Hot Corners feature is a feature that uses macOS to activate a function when you move the pointer to one of the corners of the screen.

By default, the Mac uses only one of the four corners, and it does so to run QuickNotea tool that may not be appreciated by all users or simply unknown.

Well, thanks to Hot Corners, you can activate the option Mission Control; which shows all open windows on each monitor, the option Desk; which allows you to temporarily hide everything on the desktop so that it shows only as the desktop, or you can also select Put the screen to sleep.

Active corners on a MacBook. (photo: iSenaCode)

disable scrolling

At this point, you should touch the touch panel on System preferences to change various default macOS options.

For example, you can enhance your display with Scroll and Zoom deactivating Scroll Direction: Natural setting. This will reverse the default scroll direction on the Mac, so it looks like a iPhone.

Also in Point and Click you can disable the option Playwhich saves you from having to press harder when clicking something, as it causes a lot of inadvertent clicks.

If you think the apple pointer speed is too slow, you can change it by moving the tracking speed hand to the right.

Scrolling on MacBook. (photo: K-tuin)

Customize the browser

At the time you use Finderpress Command and so open the preferences of this tool.

In general, if you click the button next to Hard drives, it will always show them on the desktop, which can be very handy and should be enabled by default.

If you touch the sidebar at the top of the Finder Preferences, you can ensure that music and pictures, as well as all views of connected drives, are displayed in the computerincluding the Finder network and internal drives.

Lastly, go to Advanced and enable both options Keep folders in the foreground. This will make everything at the top within easy reach.

On the left is the MacBook Air M1, while on the right is the MacBook Pro M1. (photo: tiroriro.com)

screen scale

It is a section that everyone will have to go through one by one until they find the right one, but the truth is that the native aspect ratio of macOS is not for everyone.

It is best to open System preferences (Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen) and then go to screens.

Then you have to go to Resolution and choose scaled. At that point, you can adjust the text (larger or more spaced) to try all the possibilities and See which one best suits your taste and point of view.

Another possibility that you can disable is the auto-dimming, since it can be annoying when the control is done by the computer and not by you.

You can also choose to do not enable True Tone, another tool that adjusts the screen to ambient light.

Screen scaling on a MacBook. (photo: Tecnologism)

