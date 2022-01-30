Yanet García surprises her fans with a winter walk through New York | VIDEO

It is not a falsehood when we say that Yanet Garcia It has one of the most enviable figures in the world of entertainment and television.

The beautiful driver fitness influencer is found in the U.S and in his most recent publication he showed his followers the postcards of New York.

In a video that Yanet uploaded to her Instagram profile, she can be seen taking a casual walk through Central Park and capturing the most impressive landscapes.

The publication is barely two hours up and already registers more than 7 thousand likes. “What a beautiful postcard”, “you are very beautiful Yanet” and “enjoy everything very much”, were some comments from her followers.

The former member of the Hoy program, in addition to being an influencer, is also a fitness coach, so on several occasions she appears in sportswear or doing a routine on her social networks. For this Monday’s video, the former weather girl put aside her fit side to show her fans her most sensual side by sharing a clip on black lingerie.

In the video, Yanet can be seen walking down a corridor, later she dances against the wall while she begins to remove some parts of her clothing. You have to remember that she was wearing little clothes. At the end of the video she ended up removing her bra, so her fans could expect quite daring material in OnlyFans.

The lingerie she was wearing had transparencies and lace everywhere, so she left little to the imagination, but what most caught the attention of her followers was the panties, since it was made of dental floss so it showed with all clarity their pomps.

