Your liver can be in danger even if you have a healthy diet

Recently, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany discovered a reason why some people develop fatty liver disease despite following a healthy balanced dietas published in the magazine Nature Communications.

Not only is obesity increasing the risk of accumulating fat in the liver worldwide, but there is concern in the number of people with the development of fatty liver who are thin or of normal weight, and even in some who follow a healthy diet. .

Scientists say that two genes, RNF43 and ZNRF3, are mutated in patients with liver cancer. And new research describes that the loss or mutation of these genes causes lipid accumulation and inflammation in the liver in non-obese mice fed a normal diet.

See also: The new benefits of coffee that your liver and stomach will appreciate

These genetic alterations not only increase the fat accumulation but also the number of liver cells (hepatocytes) in proliferation.

In humans, these alterations also increase the risk of developing fatty liver and reduce the survival time of patients with liver cancer.

With the alarming increase in the consumption of fats and sugars throughout the world, recognizing individuals already predisposed as carriers of these genetic mutations could be important for therapeutic intervention and management of the disease, especially at very early stages or even earlier. of the onset of the disease.

It may interest you: Fatty liver: essential tips to avoid it