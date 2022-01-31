3D printing and the advances that are just beginning

The universe of 3D printing continues to advance by leaps and bounds in Argentina, reaching the widest and most unexpected areas. A new technology that is bringing solutions and expanding in a field that promises unusual advances.

In the artistic sector as well as in the medicinal and industrial sectors, the possibilities are enormous and very varied. The number of examples from different areas and with different uses in which 3D printing can be applied is an indication that, far from being exhausted, this is just beginning.

It is that the 3D printing it has had a very varied irruption and has been contributing for a long time in the planning of surgeries, artistic exploration and the manufacture of industrial parts.

The machines that can print 3D objectsand they get from 300 dollars, and for many it is outlined as a probable job opportunity. With the cheapest ones you can print toys and accessories, while with the most expensive ones the products vary from medical supplies to auto parts for industrial machines. In other words, there are three variables: small machines, for home use, medium-sized machines, with higher costs and more specific uses, and large-format industrial titanic machines.

to produce with 3D printing there are two possibilities: scan or design. Scanning makes it possible to survey a part in a matter of minutes and leave it almost ready to print. However, when it comes to mechanical parts such as gears or machine parts, it is a process that is not always solved in such a simple way. Most of the time a manual process is required in 3D modeling software, which is equivalent to “drawing” the part.

In Argentinathose who make professional use of this technology are not few and are grouped in the Argentine Chamber of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing and there are three areas in which it promises to continue advancing: medicine, industry and contemporary art.

Advances in the field of health

Today, one of the most promising uses of the 3D printing is related to health field. Germn Suppo, Guillermo Bergon and Pablo Lang are mechanical engineers, but some time ago they saw that a new horizon was opening up in 3D printing as a manufacturing tool. help in medicine. That’s how 3d+print was born. Among the main possibilities of application, they mention above all two: didactics, that is, everything related to carrying out practice models in universities and training centers, and the planning of surgeries for complex cases.

art and printing

From Infobae also take the contribution of “From bit to atom”, a creative study that fuses the language of visual arts and 3D printing technology who explained that the tasks are essentially two: accompanying contemporary artists and making art toys.

The digital modeling and the 3D printing for the development of the artistic project is acquiring unforeseen limits. According to those responsible for the space cited by Infobaethere are those who, from an initial idea, start a creative process and they take a physical object, a piece that has a visual and a material nature. Others, on the other hand, want to explore.

3D printing is advancing medicine, industry and contemporary art.

But also, in the world of artthe 3D printing it has other uses. For example, this technique has been used for the transfer of monuments in which the necessary cuts, logistics and weight calculations to transfer the monuments of Christopher Columbus and Juana Azurduy had to be accurately evaluated, so they resorted to this technique and the precision that he provided

Many contemporary artists come to the 3D printing because they can virtually visualize what is going to be materialize, rotate it, make corrections, and then move on to the printing stage. On the other hand, in traditional elaboration it is difficult to see the result beforehand.

The use that FedEx devises

This technology is causing changes on a large scale; for example, FedEx It has more than one hundred centers of 3D printing and instead of mailing an item to U.Sa client can send the digitized model and FedEx prints it the next day at the United States branch, reducing costs and time.

