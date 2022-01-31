5G and folding phones are a success

Samsung’s bank accounts are already uncorking the champagne, as the chip crisis and the rise of folding phones have boosted the South Korean giant to its best financial results in 4 years.

It’s been a few days Samsung had anticipated some of his most positive business figures in recent months, boasting of having manufactured more than 300 million mobile phones in 2021 in the midst of a supply and component crisis, already hinting that the financial results of its Q4 2021 were going to be historic.

Not in vain, surely the champagne has flown these days in the Suwon offices, because as the colleagues from SamMobile told us, the boys and girls of Samsung can celebrate your best quarter in 4 years at least in terms of earnings, boosted by the high demand for chips and semiconductors, in addition to the sales of increasingly expensive and high-performance smartphones.

The figures are brutal, as you will see, because we are talking about a fourth quarter of 2021 in which Samsung Electronics revenue reached 76.57 trillion won, at the current exchange rate, something like 63,640 million dollars or 56,695 million euros, leaving the operating benefits of the South Korean giant in about 10.8 billion won, which is more or less about 7,996 million euros.

These numbers show an impressive Samsung revenue growth by 24% year-on-yearnothing less, if we compare the fourth quarter of 2020, adding to all this macroeconomic frenzy a all-time record 279.6 trillion won revenue throughout the 2021 financial year.

Yes friends, Samsung entered more or less a few 207,095 million euros throughout the past year, staying with a net profit of around 38,241 million euros… It’s a money maker!

In the press release published by the company, there is talk record figures in sales of chips and semiconductors, in a scenario of global scarcity and with Samsung’s advantage of being not only a device assembler but also a major supplier of many components such as screens, processors, memory chips or photographic sensors, among others.

This helped to Samsung did not lose productive capacity in its mobile business, which also signed record figures with more than 300 million smartphone units manufactured during 2021 between Samsung’s own plants and its partners mdg, also adding sales of increasingly expensive smartphones now with 5G connectivity and folding screens.

The demand also grew for televisions of the most premium cut, as well as that of connected appliances, and even the metal casting business posted record revenue in this Q4 of 2021.

If anyone has a thermometer in the mobile industry, it is surely Samsung, which has already confirmed that foldable mobiles have a long way to go and that sales of increasingly expensive smartphones are a fact.

There was some mole reflected by Samsung in its note, because for example the business of Samsung Display did grow if we talk about small OLED panels, mobile-oriented, though losses increased among large screens due to the fall in the prices of LCD screens and the increase in the production costs of the new QD-OLED panels.

Samsung says that they trust to come back in this case, thanks to the huge demand for flexible OLED panels which is expected from 2022 in the mobile industry.

As for the future, it looks rosy for Samsung and theirs, with the start of the already scheduled production of 3 nanometer GAA chips of first generation, the increase in the production of chips and semiconductors to meet the high demand, the improvement of its television and home appliance businesses that is expected and the growth of Samsung Networks, which will try to expand mobile networks with Samsung equipment in 4G and 5G to more markets around the planet.

