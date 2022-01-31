A Cuban broadcaster on 11J: ‘I would never sit in front of a camera and make the people look like a fool’

“I am an announcer of radio and television, but I would never sit in front of a camera and say that among so many adults there are minors prosecuted for many years with no other optionin front of selected images to show the most convenient part and pass the people off as more stupid, mediocre and ignorant“, He said Yunior Morales about the information disclosed by the official press about the judicial proceedings against those detained for the peaceful protests of July 11, 2021.

The propaganda of the Cuban regime insisted this week on divert attention from the 55 minors prosecuted for the 11J protests. The General Prosecutor of the Republic informed of 790 prosecuted for that demonstration and the official television use mothers, relatives and lawyers of the detainees to clean up the image of Havana.

“I live in front of Boyeros Avenue, On July 11, 2021, at the beginning of the demonstration, I saw trucks full of repressors with sticks pass by.inspired by the order to violate, beat up villagers, Cuba came out without any payment to shout: Changes, Homeland and Life, Freedom“, Morales said in reference to the combat order given by Miguel Díaz-Canel that day.

“Common sense rejects both acts of vandalism and repudiation rallies, but there is enough material to show where the violence began and those videos are not broadcast here in the media. Those who determined exemplary punishments did not think about their position as parentshow it lacerates any society to harm its children, so many tears offend history itself. What would José Martí say when he saw Cuba destroyed?“, he questioned.

“Constitutions are to protect the people, not to spread fear. Who will punish those who in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic had Cuba short of supplies and suddenly stocked stores in MLC? That is inhumane, criminal, especially because by magic they put products for sale in a ticket that we do not collect, without caring that our salary is in national currency and many do not receive dollars in remittances. Who will punish the powerful who live very well while an entire people dies of backwardness and without a future?“

Morales said some Cubans are scared. “I admire more those political prisoners who are behind bars for walking with a poster or expressing themselvesThey haven’t even threatened with a bomb. Where did justice go?

“You have to see the cause and effect. The abuse of power is corruption and there is crime. So, untouchable gentlemen, do you find it complicated? Mercy and compassion with the mothers and families who are suffering. Reduce sentences no, better remove them, if protesting is a right. They are inventing absurd laws to turn off brains and shut up mouths. You are a bad example for current and future generations.”

Morales said that he promised his mother to be calm, to take care of himself. “I can’t ignore and remain silent in the face of so many cowards, because right now there are many mothers and families suffering from exaggerated and unfair sentences against their own“.

Yunior Morales recalled that he was a newscaster on official television. “It was the promotional voice of the Round table and they removed me from the program for asking for respect for the Cuban people, to that same town that was being promised millions of guts and decrepit chickens. Then I continued recording from home two musical programs, billboards and for the cultural magazine of Radio Taíno. The merely political was ripped out of me, thank God“.

“Cuba survives very badly and those corrupt people who only embrace those who repeat their failed slogans don’t give it a heart”he added.