A report cast doubt on the coronavirus tests Novak Djokovic used to try to play the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was honored in Budva 10 days after his deportation from Australia (Photo: REUTERS)

TO 10 days of the media deportation of Novak Djokovic from Australiaand while the world tennis star was honored at a small resort on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro, new questions have been raised about the evidence of COVID-19 that he tried to use to try to compete in the Australian Open. A report from the BBC exhibits irregularities in the tests used by nole on arrival at melbourne.

According to the article by journalists Jake Horton and Daniele Palumbo, the evidence that Serbian authorities took from Djokovic in the days leading up to their trip to Australia have discrepancies in the serial numberswhich generates suspicions about how they were made.

The documents presented by their lawyers to the Federal Court of Australia included two test certificates PCRone with positive result December 16 and another with a negative result December 22th. What raised questions is that a German research group called Zerforschung found that the first test had a higher confirmation code than the later one.

Novak Djokovic was honored in the city of Budva, in Montenegro (Photo: REUTERS)

german news site Der Spiegel gave visibility to the blog post of German group and then the BBC delved into the investigation to corroborate that in the tests of the Public Health Institute of Serbia the earlier the date of the result, lower was the confirmation code.

High-ranking health officials in Serbian had previously said that the test of Djokovic was valid and that it was carried out by an authorized institution. Nevertheless, nole was deported from Australia and could not compete in the Australian Open after a saga of 11 days which culminated on the eve of the start of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Serbian player 34 years had to leave the country for failing to comply with the requirement of get vaccinated against COVID-19 arranged by the Australian government to enter the country. Djokovic presented a positive result COVID-19 dated from December 16 in Serbian to obtain a medical exemption for contracting the virus before the pageant.

Djokovic He has said that he will not make a public pronouncement until the end of the Australian Openwhich will happen this Sunday with the men’s final between Daniel Medvedev Y Rafael Nadal. If the Russian gets the victory, he will take the throne of the ATP ranking from nole. While if the Spanish tennis player does, he will become the greatest Grand Slam title winner in history.

Mayor Marko, mayor of Budva, presented Novak Djokovic with a plaque (Photo: REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Djokovic was applauded outside the town hall in budvaon the coast of Montenegrinwhere he received a plaque as an honorary citizen of the city. Marko Carevićthe mayor of the city, also gave Djokovic a picture of the orthodox christian church and thanked him for helping “preserve the Serbian people and the Serbian church in Montenegro”.

Djokovic He is very loved in his native Serbian and for the Serbs residing in Montenegrinsmall nation of 620,000 inhabitants. Since he returned to his country, he has been seen visiting churches and attending masses in both countries.

