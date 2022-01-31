A Roman Reigns streak ends at WWE Royal Rumble

During the last few hours there has been a lot of news from WWE about the company’s last pay-per-view event in St. Louis with the WWE Royal Rumble event. The billboard was surprising and the way in which a great fight between two of the best of the last decade had become aware.

A streak of Roman Reigns ends at Royal Rumble

Universal Champion, Face of the Company, Head of the Table and WWE Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was opening the show for the first time in a while. What made you think that it was possible to have an end to the reign in favor of the WWE fighter Seth Rollins.

His entrance was spectacular. Not only did he have to fight against the best of the present, but he has had to face the past so cruelly to keep his title. As seen in the match, Rollins ended up winning by disqualifying Roman Reigns.

This defeat means ending a streak that he had having Roman Reigns in PPVs with a total of 734 days without being defeated which came to an end with the defeat at Royal Rumble. A total of more than a year without losing a single fight against the best in the world within the company.

The last defeat that the fighter had achieved on PPV individually was in TLC against King Corbin. As a group, it arrived in 2020 where it was Drew McIntyre the one who to receive all the push eliminated Roman Reigns in Royal Rumble. A news that surprises but that does not mean the end of his reign.

This is how a statistic has shown the great power and control that Roman has had over the last year and the last few months in general. It has been a special night where he had a great fight against his old friend where he gave in to anger and rage and ended the fight abruptly.

