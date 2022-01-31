Abinader: “There is not a single loophole in the trust that suggests privatization”

The President of the Republic, Lusi Abinader, clarified that the Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant will not be privatized, at least while he is in power.

After several weeks of uncertainty about what the contract establishes or does not establish, the president showed his face and explained that it does not require the privatization of Punta Catalina.

In that sense, he said that the Dominican State will continue to be the sole owner of all assets and rights, which will be contributed to the trust.

“The Dominican State, understand the people, is and will continue to be the sole owner of all the assets and rights contributed by the government for the creation of the trust that Punta Catalina will transparently manage,” said Abinader during his speech to the country on the night of this Sunday.

Similarly, Abinader said that there are people who “out of interest or ignorance” alleged that a technical committee can privatize the thermoelectric plant, something that is not possible lightly.

“It is surprising that many, out of interest or ignorance, say that a Technical Committee has the legal quality to privatize. It is known that the alienation of a public good implies, by constitutional mandate, the approval of the national congress”, he specified.

The president, reiterating, made it clear that: “There is not a single loophole in the trust that suggests the privatization of that precious public asset.”

Regarding what is intended with the trust, he said that they seek to manage an asset that belongs entirely to the Dominican State.

Abinader’s words to the population come after several weeks in which the content of the trust agreement has been questioned due to the various opinions of different sectors of society about its transparency.

Similarly, deputies were criticized after they approved the trust agreement without first reading it.