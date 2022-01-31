About the work permit to perform mammography, prostate or other preventive medicine exams.

In a recent publication of the Library of the National Congress, information is disclosed on the legal provisions that allow workers to take a work permit to undergo certain medical examinations.

Which workers have the work permit to get a mammogram?

Workers whose employment contracts are for a period of more than thirty days.

Which workers are allowed to have a prostate exam?

Workers whose employment contracts are for a period of more than thirty days.

How long is the permit?

For a half day of work. The time to perform the exams will increase enough for the transfers to and from the medical institution to which the worker goes. Geographical conditions, transportation and the availability of necessary medical equipment must be considered.

The time in which the workers take the exams will be considered as worked for all legal purposes. Likewise, this leave may not be compensated in money, neither during nor at the end of the employment relationship.

How often can they request the half-day permit?

Once a year.

What other health benefits are included in the permit?

In addition to mammography or prostate exams, other preventive medicine benefits may be included, such as Pap smears, in the corresponding public or private health institutions.

Are workers with fixed-term or work or task contracts entitled to this permit?

Yes, they can exercise the right, but only thirty days after the employment contract is signed, and at any time during the term of said contract.

What must the worker do to be able to use the permit?

They must notify the employer one week in advance of the exams. Likewise, they must present to the employer the receipts that prove that they were carried out on the stipulated date.

What happens if by collective contract the workers already have a similar benefit?

The permission is not duplicated. It is understood that the employer complies with the legal provision if he grants a permit similar to that provided by law.