Accounts, all the results that the Colombian National Team needs in Qatar Eliminators | Colombia selection

The players of the National Team ended up on their knees at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, while Peru celebrated the victory that has them today with a direct quota to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

No one has to explain them, Borja, Falcao, Ospina, those who with their mistakes brought the situation to the brink of elimination from the World Cup. That was why they were so disappointed and why many understood the resounding whistle that was heard as they left the field.

The accounts, until that sad Friday, were different from those made today, when Reinaldo Rueda’s team has forced itself to win its three games and depend on other results, which, to tell the truth, bring it closer to the playoffs than to the direct classification.

Colombia is today in sixth place in the table with 17 units and -2 in goal difference, outside the direct quotas and the playoffs. Except for Ecuador, which with 24 units is virtually ranked third in the zone, the fight is with Peru (fourth, 20 points, -4), Uruguay (fifth, 19 points, -6), Chile (seventh, 16 points, -2) and in the worst case, Bolivia (eighth, 15 points, -11).

The panorama is difficult but the calculator says it clearly: there are mathematical options and also a tough schedule for direct rivals. But if there are no goals, if the fast of six dates without celebrating is not over, not even a miracle will be enough. What does the National Team need in its matches and in those of its ‘enemies’ in this final stretch of the Qualifiers? We review it:

Date 16 (February 1)



Bolivia vs. Chile: both have 16 points, one less than Colombia; ideally that they draw or that Chile loses, since Bolivia has -11 in the difference while Chile has -2, the same mark as Colombia.

Uruguay vs. Venezuela: All candles for Pékerman’s team to tie or defeat Uruguay (it has two more than Colombia).

Argentina vs Colombia: It is forbidden to lose, a minimum of one point is needed, but with three you could correct all your mistakes and dream again.

Brazil vs. Paraguay: It does not count in any bet because the first one is classified and the other one is eliminated.

Peru vs. Ecuador: A Peruvian defeat is needed, which would leave Ecuador classified with 27 units.

Date 17 (March 24)



Argentina vs. Venezuela: The first is classified and the second eliminated; result that makes no difference

Colombia vs. Bolivia: This time the speeches are not worth it because if the three points are not won in Barranquilla there will be no World Cup. So clear.

Paraguay vs. Ecuador: It doesn’t matter except for Ecuadorian interests, he could arrive classified or with the need for the three points to seal the direct ticket.

Brazil vs. Chile: If Chile loses on date 16, it doesn’t have much weight, but if it wins, Tite’s team has to be very strong.

Uruguay vs. Peru: Key Duel! It is ideal that points be removed and a tie, but if Uruguay defeats Venezuela (on date 16), a victory for Alonso’s team would help more, burying the illusion of Gareca’s.

Date 18 (March 29)



Peru vs. Paraguay: It is essential that the local does not win in Lima.

Ecuador vs. Argentina: If you have qualified on the previous two dates it makes no difference. If not, Colombia, in the best of cases, would only reach 23 units and would no longer reach Alfaro’s, who have 24.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Winning away is the only possibility for the Rueda team.

Chile vs. Uruguay: Depending on previous results, assuming that Chile does not add six points so far, it could serve more than the australes win at home. Uruguay is the rival to displace for Colombia.

Bolivia vs. Brazil: It no longer counts in any bet.