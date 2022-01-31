Actress fired in New York for criticizing police officer’s funeral

“The film production company Face to Face has become aware of the insensitive video of one of our members, Jaqueline Guzman. Face to Face does not support nor can it excuse the comments made about the dead policeman Rivera. As a consequence, it no longer belongs to the company,” the company wrote in a brief statement on its Facebook account and reproduced by The New York Post.

A New York actress has been fired for criticizing and insulting in a video broadcast on social networks the massive funeral of a dead police officer, held last Friday in downtown Manhattan, several local media reported.

In a video posted on Instagram, which according to the New York Post has been deleted, Guzman assured: “Most of lower Manhattan does not need to be closed because a police officer died, probably for doing his job incorrectly.”

Likewise, he argued that many other young adults of 22 years die every day in New York for other reasons and the city is not closed for them. Some statements that unleashed the anger of many police defense groups.

“What happens if a person suffers a heart attack in this area? No one can attend to it because everything is blocked by a fucking police officer?”, concluded the young actress in the video, which can be seen in user accounts that echoed him.

Thousands of police officers occupied Fifth Avenue in New York for several hours on Friday to fire their colleague Jason Rivera, who died at the age of 22 in a shooting last week, in which another of his colleagues and the assailant who shot about the two

This week it is expected that the streets of downtown Manhattan will be closed again to fire his colleague Wilbert Mora, who died in the same incident. EFE