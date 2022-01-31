Actress fired in New York for criticizing police officer’s funeral

“The film production company Face to Face has become aware of the insensitive video of one of our members, Jaqueline Guzman. Face to Face does not support or excuse the comments made about the dead policeman Rivera. As a consequence, he no longer belongs to the company. “, The company wrote in a brief statement on its Facebook account and reproduced by The New York Post.

In a video posted on Instagram, which according to the New York Post has been deleted, Guzman said: “You don’t need to shut down most of lower Manhattan because a police officer died, probably from doing his job incorrectly.”

Likewise, he argued that many other young adults of 22 years die every day in New York for other reasons and the city is not closed for them. Some statements that unleashed the anger of many police defense groups.

“What happens if a person suffers a heart attack in this area? No one can attend to him because everything is blocked by a fucking police officer?” The young actress concluded in the video, which can be seen in user accounts that echoed him. .

Thousands of police officers occupied Fifth Avenue in New York for several hours on Friday to fire their colleague Jason Rivera, who died at the age of 22 in a shooting last week, in which another of his colleagues and the assailant who shot about the two

This week it is expected that the streets of downtown Manhattan will be closed again to fire his colleague Wilbert Mora, who died in the same incident.