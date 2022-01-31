After her surgery Grettell Valdez goes to Paris with her son

The last few weeks have been very difficult for the actress. Grettell Valdez, and it is that he recently underwent a preventative surgery in which part of his thumb was removed to prevent a virus that was detected in him from turning into cancer.

After this difficult moment and after spending a few days at home recovering, Grettell has been seen with renewed spirits and ready to resume her life, So he decided to start a new trip by the hand of his son.

It was the actress herself who, through her social networks, announced that she is taking some days off in Parisyes, France; He has even shared some moments of his adventure.

“You and I, let’s go with everything 2022”, Valdez wrote next to a photograph in which he appears in front of the Eiffel Tower and in the company of his offspring.

But that’s not all, minutes later and in his Instagram stories, he showed off the walk they both took through the streets of the call ‘City of love’ and in it they were able to visit some places as emblematic as Arch of Triumph, in addition to enjoying a delicious dinner: “We are in Paris, it is cold”, he said in one of the videos.

The actress had already anticipated that both she and her son would leave the city for a few days to “celebrate life” although until now, the destination of his trip kept it a secret.