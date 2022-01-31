After the announcement of their breakup, images of the luxurious and remodeled mansion of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez are revived

A few days ago, the Cuban actor William Levy announced on his Instagram account his divorce with his partner of more than 19 years, Elizabeth Gutierrez. However, after publishing it, he deleted it, generating anxiety among his followers and the media. “We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change”, it could be read.

Although they have not made any kind of official statement, it was the same model that reappeared on their social networks with a publication that shows their look of the day and with a description that does not detail their sentimental situation: “love and peace,” he wrote.

To this, many of his followers commented on his posts. “I hope you have enough certainty to rebuild your life with your children, to give yourself the value you deserve, a man who exposes you publicly in the way that William does does not deserve you. Appreciate yourself! You are too beautiful, smart, talented to put up with that much,” said one user. “Elizabeth, you are a beautiful woman who is very well preserved, you have the right to be happy, you will see how what comes for your future will be very nice. You are an exceptional woman, hardworking, enterprising, a great mother of your children, ”said another.

If true, several of his properties would be in dispute for his legal process for divorce. Among them, the mansion they have in the state of Florida. It was the Univision program, Despierta América, that recovered the images that TVyNovelas published a few months ago about the home of the famous couple, after the expensive remodeling they did.

“The house has everything. At the time, William was saying that with everything he had built in this house he no longer had any need to go out. It has a bar, I think it’s a disco, a spa, a gym,” said one of the hosts of the program.

In addition, they detailed that before the remodeling of the residence it had a cost of six million dollars and had five rooms, a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room and a main room, a game area, a cinema, an office and a washing.