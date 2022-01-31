Amanda Miguel mourns Diego Verdaguer: “I want to meet you again soon”

The Argentine singer based in Mexico and sentimental partner of late singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer, Amanda Michael, continues to live his duel, after the departure of his life partner last Friday, January 28 in Los Angeles, California, victim of the Covid-19.

The interpreter of eighties hits like “Castillos” or “He lied to me”, maintains contact with his followers and close friends through social networks, despite not being in a good mood due to the departure of his husband and father of her daughter Ana Victoria.

amanda michael A few minutes ago, she uploaded a heartfelt message of thanks to whom she considers to be her angel and her only love of life.

My angel, the only love of my life. You gave me your life and your tenderness, you were my teacher, my confidant, my partner and what I have loved most in this life. You were a great father, a grateful and loving son, you gave us EVERYTHING to all, you were a beloved friend, a creator, an artist in every way and everywhere you left me surrounded by your protection and today I don’t know how to live without your beautiful presence, your love and aesthetics in our next days. You illuminated the paths of all with your true example of life, dedication and love. I wish to meet you again soon where you may have gone unintentionally, because you told us that you would never leave… Your wife, your unconditional love, forever ???????

condolences continue

Through your account Instagramthe message was replicated by his followers, including several fellow singers and friends of entertainment, such as Ana Barbara, Maribel Guardia and Omar Chaparrowho offered him messages of love and support for one of the most important and successful singers on the Latin American music scene.

The messages of support and condolences for the sensitive death of the Argentine singer-songwriter and creator among other works of “the turntable” and “Volveré”, and who himself called himself “chelango”, due to his Argentine roots, but Mexican adoption, continue to be a trend in social networks and in the usual chats.

