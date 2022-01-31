America: Pedro Aquino will be operated on; could be out up to 8 weeks

Midtime Editorial

The America has suffered a severe blow. And it is that according to ESPN, this Saturday it was confirmed that Pedro Aquino suffers from a fissure in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot, a situation that will force him to go through the operating room and will keep him off the courts for up to eight weeks.

The news comes after a few days Pedro Aquino returned to Mexico City, after leaving the concentration of the selection of Peru, where was injured during practice.

And it is that the Inca had been summoned for this FIFA date for Ricardo Gareca, but before the incident in the practice of the selective, opted for the player to return to the Nest, to thereby avoid another friction with the Eagles, after a few months ago they had differences due to an injury suffered by the player also being with his representative.

However, the bad news was confirmed this Saturday, when the doctors determined that the operation is necessary in the player, which should happen in the next few hours.

The return of the Peruvian soccer player is estimated to be within eight weeks, although everything will depend on the evolution that has in his recovery.

