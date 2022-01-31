Ana Victoria published an emotional message to say goodbye to her father Diego Verdaguer

Ana Victoria, the daughter of Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer, posted an emotional message for his father, who passed away from complications from COVID.

Through her Instagram account, the artist’s first-born showed her pain at the death of her father.

“Your hugs were always the deepest moments of my life… in the arms of no one else I felt so much relief. How beautiful all that I lived with you. The most beautiful thing ever, I miss you so much dad. Thank you for always filling my heart with love, ”he wrote in the publication that went viral on social networks.

The photo that Ana Victoria published is of a tender embrace between father and daughter, a clear sign of the affection that existed between them.

Some artists and followers of Amanda Miguel’s daughter dedicated words of encouragement to her for the hard time she is going through.

The actress Maribel Guardia, 62 years old, was one of those who wrote: “My pretty girl I send a hug to your soul. Your father remains forever in our hearts. He adored you, and his lips filled with pride when he spoke of you.”

For her part, the Colombian model Vivi Castrillón left the following comment: “This photo hurts my soul because I know you are going through a very hard time, my Ana. Only once did I see your father in person and it seemed simply extraordinary. This is how one realizes how fragile life is. You lost your father, but you gained an angel. We lost a star, but his light will not stop shining. A lot of strength and light loaded with a lot of love for you and the whole family”.

Ana Victoria looked for a way to save her father Diego Verdaguer

In the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, Lili Estefan assured that the singer’s daughter sought help from Toño Mauri to find a way for her father to recover.

“I had sought him out to expose his father’s state of health, after contracting the virus, and trying to find something to help him get better,” said the television presenter.

Toño Mauri is considered a “miracle” because he spent eight months hospitalized in the United States for COVID-19. Due to the health complications that he presented, the artist had to undergo a double transplant. But fortunately he recovered and is currently in good health.