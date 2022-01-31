Andrea Legarreta sends this romantic message to Erik Rubín for his birthday

Mexico City.- Today, January 30, the Rubín Legarretas are celebrating, because Erik Rubin is celebrating his birthday 51, so Andrea Legarreta He did not miss the opportunity to send him a tender dedication.

Through her Instagram, the host of TODAY congratulated her husband, she also shared the moment of how she surprised him with a cake and various gifts, but what attracted the most attention was her message.

Happy birthday sweetie! What a great fortune to celebrate another year of your life! What a privilege to witness your personal, spiritual and artistic evolution! I am deeply proud of you! I love your tenacity and seeing you realize each of your dreams and projects. A great human being with the soul of a child, a great friend, father, husband and partner.

And he added:

I ask God to celebrate 1000 more, in love, in blessings, health, happiness, laughter, music, songs, successes, learning, creativity, magic, travel, flavors and everything that you love and makes you happy. I celebrate your life! May your voice never fade and may your song and existence caress us for an eternity! I always love you!”

Because of this, Erik responded to her in this cute way: “Thank you for all my love. What a nice breakfast, what a nice morning full of details. Love you”.